'What's he got to do to get a start': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross snubs midfielder against Barnsley

Jack Ross has made one change to the Sunderland side for tonight's game against Barnsley.

Chris Maguire will replace Bryan Oviedo on the right of midfield, with the Costa Rica international dropping to the bench.

Max Power has kept his place in the side following his red card against Walsall was overturned.

But most Sunderland fans were disappointed not to see midfielder Luke O'Nien in the starting XI, after his impressive performance at the Banks's Stadium.

Here's how some Black Cats supporters reacted on social media:

@keiranT7: Agree with everyone else o’nien deserves a start

@Ian_Crow3: Surprise, surprise the King is back!!! #SAFC #HawayTheLads

@BILLYxHOPE: Good Team IMO. Thought O’Nien Had A Good Chance To Start But Still A Strong Side... Hawaaaayyy!!

@simonraper1: Good to see the return of Maguire

@ethxnSAFC: O’nien deserved a start

@JoeHay_: Power starting again haha. Not a fan of Maguire and McGeady in the same team tbh. Would’ve preferred Oviedo to keep his place and have one or the other. Massive game today but if we play like we did for the first 20 on Saturday then we’ll be alright

@Shaun19948296: Brian has to start at left back.. he’s streets ahead of James. Other than that all good with a decent bench

@Joecsmith11: What has O’nien got to do to get a start? #safc

@kevindickson83: Pretty much as expected. Should be a decent game tonight.

@chrishughes_22: O’Nien by far our stand out player Saturday. Didn’t do a thing wrong when he came on. Extra shifts on the training ground. Deserves a starting spot in my opinion.