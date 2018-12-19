What's happening at the Sunderland AFC FanZone on Boxing Day? Full running order announced ahead of Bradford City clash

A special SAFC FanZone is going to take place at the Beacon of Light on Boxing Day.

Sunderland AFC will face Bradford City at home - and as the club prepares to welcome thousands of fans to the stadium, the match-day plans for the festive fixture have been announced.

The FanZone will be hosted by Frankie Francis and held at the Beacon of Light.

The packed programme of entertainment, which includes fun for all the family, will feature a live performance of hit song Shipyards, the title track for Netflix series Sunderland 'Til I Die, written by The Lake Poets.

Also on the bill is a visit from club mascots Samson and Delilah, a fans' five-a-side match and a season review with Wise Men Say.

Families will also get the chance to take part in a range of activities including table tennis and come-and-try football.

Related: Charlie Methven reveals Premier Concourse will reopen as Sunderland push for record attendance

The Lake Poets will perform Shipyards at the event.

Charlie Methven, executive director, said: "It’s going to be a great event, bringing all elements of our SAFC family together.

"One of the joys of our tenure has been bringing the club and its Foundation back together again, and this joint project is yet another example of what can be achieved when everyone is on the same hymn sheet.

"It’s a real coup getting The Lake Poets to play live as well, given that he is riding as high in the charts as we are in League One!"

A campaign is ongoing to get Shipyards to Christmas No.1. It's currently flying up the iTunes chart, settling in at No. 4.

Boxing Day Itinerary in full:

12pm: FanZone at the Beacon opens

12.30pm: Season review with Wise Men Say podcast

1pm: Former player appearance

1.30pm: Live music with The Lake Poets

1.45pm: Members of the first team squad

2pm: Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven

2.30pm: Countdown to kick-off