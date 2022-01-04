What Lee Johnson told Anthony Patterson ahead of Notts County return as Sunderland keeper explains loan switch
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson says he’s buzzing to be back at Notts County as he hopes to help the club win promotion from the National League.
The 21-year-old signed for The Magpies on loan in September and made a positive impression at Meadow Lane.
Yet a minor injury to Sunderland keeper Lee Burge meant Patterson, who has made four senior appearances for Lee Johnson’s side this season, was recalled in November.
Patterson has since returned to Notts County on loan and saved a penalty in the side’s 3-1 win over Wrexham.
When discussing his return to the National League club after the game, the goalkeeper said: "I got recalled from my first spell when the goalkeeper at Sunderland got injured.
"I was there to add a bit of cover, but I am buzzing to be back and playing.
"I really enjoyed it here first-time around.
"I really liked it and it was a case of once the Sunderland goalkeeper was back fit again it was getting back here as quick as I could.
"The manager at Sunderland said I needed to play 20 to 25 games this season and see how I am after that.
"He likes to get them plenty of game time. I love it here. I just want to play games and get this team promoted into League Two.
"The spirit in the dressing room is really high. There are a great bunch of lads here."
The win moved Notts County upto sixth in the National League.