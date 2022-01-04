The 21-year-old signed for The Magpies on loan in September and made a positive impression at Meadow Lane.

Yet a minor injury to Sunderland keeper Lee Burge meant Patterson, who has made four senior appearances for Lee Johnson’s side this season, was recalled in November.

Patterson has since returned to Notts County on loan and saved a penalty in the side’s 3-1 win over Wrexham.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland.

When discussing his return to the National League club after the game, the goalkeeper said: "I got recalled from my first spell when the goalkeeper at Sunderland got injured.

"I was there to add a bit of cover, but I am buzzing to be back and playing.

"I really enjoyed it here first-time around.

"I really liked it and it was a case of once the Sunderland goalkeeper was back fit again it was getting back here as quick as I could.

"The manager at Sunderland said I needed to play 20 to 25 games this season and see how I am after that.

"He likes to get them plenty of game time. I love it here. I just want to play games and get this team promoted into League Two.

"The spirit in the dressing room is really high. There are a great bunch of lads here."

The win moved Notts County upto sixth in the National League.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.