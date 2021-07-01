What happens now for Luke O'Nien, Charlie Wyke and Denver Hume as Sunderland contracts officially expire

Aiden McGeady’s decision to sign a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light has naturally been well-received, but Sunderland fans remain eager for clarity over the fates of Luke O’Nien, Charlie Wyke and Denver Hume.

The trio have all held discussions over their futures since the end of the 2020/21 campaign and are understood to have attracted interest from elsewhere.

And with their contracts having officially expired on June 30, the players are now all deemed as free agents.

But in reality, the situation has not really changed from Sunderland’s perspective.

There are still offers on the table and talks to be had, and heading past June 30 without a resolution does not necessarily mean that the ultimate response from the players will be a negative one.

Sunderland’s offers remain active and they have not given-up on retaining some of the trio.

As has long been the case, it is expected that Wyke will depart the Stadium of Light with interest from the Championship and Scottish giants Celtic.

There has been interest in O’Nien too, but the Black Cats are hopeful an agreement could be reached with the fan favourite.

That is also the case with Denver Hume, who is yet to get a sustained run of games under Lee Johnson but is a player the head coach has made no secret he is keen to work with.

For now, Sunderland may have to be patient – but the passing of June 30 has not drastically changed the picture.

