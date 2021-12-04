What happened at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United in League One
Lee Johnson’s side returned to action in League One against Oxford United this afternoon.
A young Sunderland side were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night against Oldham Athletic.
But the Black Cats could only draw with Oxford United despite hitting the woodwork twice in the second half.
Here, we’ll be brought you all of the pre-match build-up and updates throughout the game:
- Sunderland face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon
- The fixture marks the first of three home League One games for Lee Johnson
- The Wearsiders won their last league fixture 2-1 away to Cambridge United
- The Black Cats have won seven points from their last three League One matches
FT at the Stadium of Light
Dajaku nearly gets in before Pritchard wins a foul. Oxford are coming back into the game though. They’ve enjoying more of the ball but Sunderland are looking to hit them on the counter
BIG CHANCE
50 minutes gone at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland are dominating possession so far. Alex Pritchard gets the ball into Broadhead and it nearly falls to Stewart.
Quiet start to the first half as both teams look to feel each other out.