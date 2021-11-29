The Owls were behind Hillsborough after an unlucky Callum Paterson own goal.

But play was abruptly stopped by the referee following an incident in the North Stand.

There was concern as medical teams from both clubs sprinted across the pitch to attend to the matter after fans had alerted the officials to the incident.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Fans in the stadium and the medical teams on the touchline reacted to what may have been a serious medical emergency and many Owls supporters played their part alerting the officials to the situation.

However, the incident was actually a disturbance between two home fans that led to a fight breaking out.

Word then made it down to the side of the pitch that somebody in the crowd needed assistance.

Sheffield Star’s Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann stated: “Whilst the halting of a game due to infighting between their own fans will be seen as an embarrassment for the supporters involved, the club will no doubt be pleased with how things played out from a medical perspective – suggesting that their supporters and medical teams are prepared for if there is a genuine emergency during a game.

“It remains to be seen what will happen to those involved in the fighting in the North Stand, but the positive news is that – despite fears amid the uncertain spell during the game – nobody was ever in a critical situation.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.