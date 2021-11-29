What happened as fan Incident halted Sunderland's rivals' clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in League One
Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers was paused for a little under 10 minutes due to an incident amongst the supporters.
The Owls were behind Hillsborough after an unlucky Callum Paterson own goal.
But play was abruptly stopped by the referee following an incident in the North Stand.
There was concern as medical teams from both clubs sprinted across the pitch to attend to the matter after fans had alerted the officials to the incident.
Fans in the stadium and the medical teams on the touchline reacted to what may have been a serious medical emergency and many Owls supporters played their part alerting the officials to the situation.
However, the incident was actually a disturbance between two home fans that led to a fight breaking out.
Word then made it down to the side of the pitch that somebody in the crowd needed assistance.
Sheffield Star’s Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann stated: “Whilst the halting of a game due to infighting between their own fans will be seen as an embarrassment for the supporters involved, the club will no doubt be pleased with how things played out from a medical perspective – suggesting that their supporters and medical teams are prepared for if there is a genuine emergency during a game.
“It remains to be seen what will happen to those involved in the fighting in the North Stand, but the positive news is that – despite fears amid the uncertain spell during the game – nobody was ever in a critical situation.”