What Adam Matthews' exclusion from the Wales squad means for Sunderland's fixture list

Adam Matthews' exclusion from the Wales squad could have implications for Sunderland's fixture schedule.

The Black Cats full-back was left out of Ryan Giggs' squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

It is significant for Sunderland, as Matthews' inclusion could have caused the League One fixture with Fleetwood on September 8 to be rearranged.

Clubs outside of England's top two divisions don't receive a week off during the international break, but can request a fixture to be changed if three or more players are called up to represent their national sides.

Bryan Oviedo and Lynden Gooch could still be selected to play for Costa Rica and the USA respectively, but that would not be enough to justify the Fleetwood game being changed.

Oviedo featured for his country at this summer's World Cup, and could be included in Costa Rica's squad to face South Korea and Japan next month.

That would rule the defender out of the Fleetwood clash, and the same would apply to Gooch if he's selected for USA's games against Brazil and Mexico.

Gooch has only been capped four times at international level, though, and didn't feature in the latter stages of the recent World Cup qualifying campaign.