'What a bench!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes three changes to face Scunthorpe

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made some big selection calls for today's trip to Scunthorpe.

The Black Cats boss has made three changes to his side following last week's 1-1 draw with Luton, with Lee Cattermole and Josh Maja returning to the starting XI.

Behind them new signing Jimmy Dunne will make his Sunderland debut, with fellow defender Jack Baldwin dropping to the bench.

Charlie Wyke and Dylan McGeouch have also been left out of the side, meaning Ross will have plenty of options as the match wears on.

The reaction to the manager's decision was mixed.

Here's how some fans responded on social media:

@EddieRB28x: Reason for Baldwin being dropped? Obviously I’m happy to see Dunne play

@BaghdadCocaCola: Excited to see Dunne! Hopefully Gooch can find his form again today

@mobilemackem: A little surprised by that team. Let's hope Maguire's orders are too be a nuisance in the gap between the CMs and Maja. Lot's of game changers on the bench though.

@MarkCarrick08: Tough call on McGeouch. Has done well in recent weeks

@phillyjs07: Nice to see Flanagan and Dunne together, what a bench as well

@SafcJorrd: Strongest bench league one will see this season. Insane.

@JoeHay_: Baldwin benched, fairly imo. I actually think this is a great team. Fingers crossed we can beat one of the most in-form teams in the division.

@b3nxf: Lets hope Dunne can pick good cross field passes out because without McGeouch in the team no creativity is coming through the middle

@clarkysafc88: Surprised to see Baldwin dropped.

@DanHull22: Jack Ross has got favourites and that proves it today, cattermole in for mcgeouch