The Black Cats have now won three of their first four league games after Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game with a deflected shot at the Stadium of Light.

When discussing the match, presenter Colin Murray said it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Sunderland and Wimbledon ended up playing each other in the play-offs.

Studio guest George Elek from the Not Top 20 podcast also praised both sides and highlighted Flanagan’s solid start to the season.

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan goes in for a tackle against AFC Wimbledon.

“Wimbledon have only lost one of their last seven games coming into this,” said Elek. “They are a really good side and play attacking football. Sunderland just shut them down and they only had five shots, Wimbledon.

“There was maybe some luck with the goal itself from Winchester, a long range strike that was deflected.

“But Wimbledon are a very good side and to an average football fan maybe Sunderland beating them at home doesn’t seem like a good result but I think they had to play well.

“Sunderland have quality across the park, fans were worried over the summer about the lack of transfer activity but you see players like Tom Flanagan who hasn’t had the best season last season playing so well.

“They have brought in (Frederik) Alves from West Ham but I think he’s going to struggle to get in the side because players like Flanagan are stepping up for Lee Johnson.

“It’s been a really positive start for Sunderland.”

