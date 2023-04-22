Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about his former club West Brom:

“West Brom are a really good team.

“I watched a bit of the game back, the home game against them. I think we played really well for maybe an hour in that game and then they really showed how talented they were, they put us under real pressure late on and got themselves a winner.

“They have some very talented individuals. They took some of the best free transfers the league offered last year, Swift and Wallace.

“I think they are a really dangerous team, I managed West Brom and know the emotion and passion of the place when it’s going well.

“I was just reading they are postponing their campaign against the ownership in support of the team trying to push for the play-offs.