The Black Cats remain within touching distance of the top six despite Tuesday’s frustrating draw against Huddersfield – yet there is little margin for error with three games remaining.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has also been dealt another big injury blow with defender Danny Batth set to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.

West Brom are a point ahead of Sunderland going into the game following back-to-back wins at Stoke and Blackpool.

West Brom vs Sunderland live blog.