Live

West Brom vs Sunderland LIVE: John Swift penalty puts hosts ahead after Luke O'Nien tackle

Sunderland face fellow play-off contenders West Brom at The Hawthorns – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

The Black Cats remain within touching distance of the top six despite Tuesday’s frustrating draw against Huddersfield – yet there is little margin for error with three games remaining.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has also been dealt another big injury blow with defender Danny Batth set to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.

West Brom are a point ahead of Sunderland going into the game following back-to-back wins at Stoke and Blackpool.

West Brom vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from The Hawthorns throughout the day:

LIVE: West Brom 1 (Swift, 45) Sunderland 0

13:11 BST

52’ GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! CIRKIN!!!

13:10 BST

51’ Swift booked

Swift is booked for pulling down Ekwah.

13:09 BST

48’ Bodies on the line

West Brom have just seen five efforts blocked in quick succession, with one effort hitting striker Thomas-Asante.

The hosts have made a bright start to the second half.

13:05 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY

12:54 BST

First-half thoughts from The Hawthorns

12:49 BST

HALF-TIME: WEST BROM 1 SUNDERLAND 0

12:48 BST

45’ Swift scores

Swift puts the penalty straight down the middle as Patterson dives to his left.

1-0 West Brom.

12:47 BST

One minute added time

12:46 BST

45’ West Brom penalty

A clumsy tackle from O’Nien on Swift after Cirkin gave the ball away.

West Brom penalty.

12:46 BST

43’ Ekwah down

Ekwah is down after Clarke’s pass hit his team-mate from close range.

The midfielder is back up now.

