West Brom vs Sunderland LIVE: John Swift penalty puts hosts ahead after Luke O'Nien tackle
Sunderland face fellow play-off contenders West Brom at The Hawthorns – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats remain within touching distance of the top six despite Tuesday’s frustrating draw against Huddersfield – yet there is little margin for error with three games remaining.
Head coach Tony Mowbray has also been dealt another big injury blow with defender Danny Batth set to miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.
West Brom are a point ahead of Sunderland going into the game following back-to-back wins at Stoke and Blackpool.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from The Hawthorns throughout the day:
LIVE: West Brom 1 (Swift, 45) Sunderland 0
52’ GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! CIRKIN!!!
51’ Swift booked
Swift is booked for pulling down Ekwah.
48’ Bodies on the line
West Brom have just seen five efforts blocked in quick succession, with one effort hitting striker Thomas-Asante.
The hosts have made a bright start to the second half.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY
First-half thoughts from The Hawthorns
HALF-TIME: WEST BROM 1 SUNDERLAND 0
45’ Swift scores
Swift puts the penalty straight down the middle as Patterson dives to his left.
1-0 West Brom.
One minute added time
45’ West Brom penalty
A clumsy tackle from O’Nien on Swift after Cirkin gave the ball away.
West Brom penalty.
43’ Ekwah down
Ekwah is down after Clarke’s pass hit his team-mate from close range.
The midfielder is back up now.