The Black Cats moved into the top half of the table after recording their second consecutive victory, with Tony Mowbray’s side now preparing for a home meeting with West Brom.

Here’s some of the latest news and gossip from around the second tier:

West Brom eye cut-price deal

Jon Russell celebrates after scoring a goal for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

After a difficult start to the season, West Brom’s results have improved under new boss Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies have won their last three matches without conceding and will be hopeful of climbing the table after their World Cup break.

According to The Sun, West Brom are also planning a move for 22-year-old midfielder Jon Russell, whose contract at Huddersfield is set to expire this summer.

It’s being reported the player, who came through Chelsea’s academy and worked with Corberan at Huddersfield, could be available for a reduced fee in January.

Coventry face battle to keep top scorer

Another team who saw their results improve before the World Cup break is Coventry.

The Sky Blues have won their last four Championship matches to move up to 12th in the table, while they still have games in hand.

Yet Mark Robins’s side could face a battle to keep top scorer Viktor Gyokeres, who has netted nine league goals this season, in January.

According to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon, Burnley are considering a January move for the 24-year-old striker.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Everton, and West Ham have also been credited with interest in Gyokeres, while Middlesbrough saw a summer bid rejected for the striker.

Watford set to beat Championship rivals to sign young talent

Finally, Watford look set to complete the signing of Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone.

According to the Watford Observer, the 20-year-old will sign a four-and-a-half-year deal at Vicarage Road and join the Hornets on January 1.

