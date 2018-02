Have your say

Sunderland's travelling support were rewarded with a stunning fight back against Bristol City at the weekend.

Sunderland came from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with the play-off hopefuls to spark wild scenes of celebration in the away end.

The Black Cats were backed by 1,523 travelling fans. Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures from the game at Ashton Gate?