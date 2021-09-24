Cook, who has earned promotion with three sides across both League One and Two in recent years, often spoke candidly about the Sunderland vacancy with supporters intrigued by his adulation for the club.

But following Sunderland’s appointment of Lee Johnson in December, Cook ended up taking over at League One rivals Ipswich Town in March.

The former Portsmouth manager saw a huge overhaul of the Tractor Boys squad this summer with as many as 19 new faces arriving at Portman Road.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook believes his side are the 'biggest' and 'best' in League One. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

However, those additions to Cook’s side have failed to live up to their pre-season expectations winning just one of their opening seven games of the season.

But despite such a sluggish start from the East Anglian side, Cook believes Ipswich are the ‘biggest’ and ‘best’ club in League One.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times Cook said: “I just think we’re the biggest club in the league, we’re the best club in the league and I think we’ve got the best squad. But that would be what I think, wouldn’t it?

“To manage these sort of teams – whether it’s me, Danny Cowley, Darren Moore, Lee Johnson – it’s a great honour.

"Because if you can be the one who delivers success to the fans then you’ll be held in such high esteem.

"These clubs are desperate to go back to where they want to be.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.