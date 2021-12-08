Lee Johnson named an unchanged side coming into the game with Elliot Embleton once again named on the bench.

Frederik Alves, however, returned to the squad after injury had kept the West Ham loanee out of Lee Johnson’s plans.

The Black Cats took the lead through Ross Stewart and then doubled it through Nathan Broadhead with Lynden Gooch assisting both players as Sunderland ended the first-half 2-0 up.

Alex Pritchard then made it 3-0 after half-time before Broadhead added his second and Sunderland’s fourth.

But there was some controversy as it appeared Morecambe fans threw a flare into the Sunderland crowd below in the North Stand.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to tonight’s result against Morecambe on Wearside:

@KrisCoxon: “Gotta sign Broadhead #safc."

@Philip_RJ89: “On the plus side, Broadhead’s two-goal contribution is deserved. He’s been a threat all night, and I really see something developing with him and Ross Stewart. Very little to be dissatisfied with tonight, surely? Comprehensive scoreline & a very good performance. #SAFC”

@bella__mela: “I’ve been to Morecambe once and it stank of sweaty doughnuts everywhere #safc.”

@WearsideRoar: “Throwing a flare into a crowd with kids. Well done Morecambe fans.”

@bamgboyeolu: “Broadhead is some player two goals for him tonight #safc”

@Fantanafest73: “#safc purring atm. Playing some really good one touch stuff and really liking the high press from the lads. Amazing what a bit of confidence does.”

@iandobbers: “Dan Neil is just glorious to watch #safc.”

