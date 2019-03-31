‘Weird & costly!’ Sunderland fans hit out at tactics after dramatic Wembley defeat to Portsmouth

Have your say

It wasn't to be for Sunderland at Wembley as the Black Cats suffered a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Over 40,000 Black Cats fans were present at the national stadium as an engrossing and nail-biting contest ended 2-2 after extra-time.

But it was the Blues who lifted the trophy after Sunderland's Lee Cattermole missed the only spot kick of the shootout.

Despite the result, Sunderland fans tried to stay positive, with promotion from League One still at stake this season.

Others questioned manager Jack Ross' decision to withdraw striker Will Grigg and play without a striker for the final few minutes of normal time.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@Laith_Hakim: We'll be back better than ever

@Gravyb0y: #SAFC still love you. Great trip. Brilliant

@gavincallaghan: I’ll never understand why we played last half an hour of normal time with no strikers on the pitch. Weird & costly #SAFC

@JordanBray19: Hard on Catts but he shouldn't be anywhere near the top 5 pens at the club. Honeyman nowhere to be seen either #SAFC

@JackFavell: Thought @officialpompey were the better team overall so don’t begrudge that result & it made for a good final #safc

@Anth_Hughes: We bossed the first half and that’s it. Hard to take but on with the league #SAFC hope a safe journey home for the lads and lasses

@37FTM73: Absolutely gutted but couldn't be more proud of these lads and the best supporters in the land #SAFC #untilidie #ftm

@DaveyPalmer1: I couldn't give a flying. Only one goal this season - promotion is the aim. A Wembley win would have been a bonus. Ha'way the lads!

@ChristophSAFC: Neither our Striker nor our captain stepped for to take penalties then, pathetic cowards #SAFC

@carlrutherford: Better team won to be fair. Great first half but shocking second half cost us. Few players aren’t good enough for us moving forward. Baldwin and Honeyman are not first team quality. We move on and focus on the league. #SAFC

@cashsafc: Going to say it..... Ross’ subs today were poor, never have a side without a centre forward. #SAFC

@safc_fanzone: Jack Ross second-half Tactics were absolutely shocking unreal

@MacZidane: It’s not Catt’s fault, it’s Ross’s fault today. Woeful 2nd half tactics, woeful substitutions. Cost us that wee bit of glory that would have lifted the whole region. A lot to learn this manager. #SAFC #CheckatradeTrophyFinal