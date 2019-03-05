'We're not messing about!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes TWO changes for Bristol Rovers semi-final

Have your say

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Bristol Rovers - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Black Cats travel to face the Gas in the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, with Wembley potentially just 90 minutes away.

And Ross has made just two changes from the side that beat Plymouth, with Adam Matthews and Max Power handed starts. Lee Cattermole and Reece James drop out the line-up.

Here's how fans reacted to the team news on social media:

@notch_32 said: "Not messing around here like."

@GavinEvs added: "Strong looking team, feel a bit for Ruiter though"

@stu070815 agreed: "Very harsh on Ruiter who’s played every game of the competition so far I think"

@BillyxHope tweeted: "Ooooosshhh Jack Ross Isn’t Messing About Tonight Lads!"

@RamseySAFC posted: "Thank God! Fully strength except Catts. HAWAY LADS"

@adamc80 commented: "Strong team. The changes are not surprising, Cattermole not long returned from injury has played a lot of games recently. James hasn't had a rest for a long time with the other LB's being injured."

@PatrickJG98 added: "Will Grigg is a big game player, really hope he lives up to that tonight, get the fans a trip to Wembley. We deserve it I think."

@RossSanderson25 said: "I’m a lot more relaxed about this than I am a league game"

@DavidHindmarsh7 asked: "Why we playing a right back at left back when there’s a left back on the bench? #Happy with the rest tho"

And here's how the two sides line-up at the Memorial Stadium:

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Dunne, Flanagan, Matthews; Power, Leadbitter; Honeyman, McGeady, Morgan; Grigg

Sunderland subs: Ruiter, McGeouch, Baldwin, Gooch, Watmore, Hume, Wyke

Bristol Rovers XI: Bonham, Partington, Lockyer, Craig, Holmes-Dennis, Upson, O Clarke, Sinclair, Sercombe, Clarke-Harris, Nichols

Bristol Rovers subs: Smith, J Clarke, Kelly, Lines, Matthews, Jakubiak, Reilly