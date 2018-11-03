'We're not even out of second gear!': Sunderland fans react to another BIG away win

Sunderland clinched another valuable three points on the road thanks to a victory at Plymouth Argyle - and it's safe to say fans were delighted.

An Aiden McGeady brace was enough for the Black Cats to claim the win at Home Park, as they climbed up to second in League One.

And fans were quick to take to social media to react to the result as Sunderland made it six consecutive wins in all competitions - with Jon McLaughlin earning plenty of praise.

Here's the best of the reaction from Sunderland supporters:

@thefatman_61 said: "If we’ve made Chris Maguire king for his outfield contributions. What standing do we give John McLaughlin for his lone contributions keeping us in games with his outstanding saves"

@Hallbhall added: "A excellent win against a inform plymouth side onwards and upwards haway the lads"

@Jonny_Shurben tweeted: "Another clean sheet for the lads and another win away from home. Bookies will be paying out soon"

@RamseySAFC commented: "16 games in, 2nd place, scored in every game. Game in hand on top. Best GD in the league. And you could argue apart from Scunthorpe, we haven't got out of 2nd or 3rd gear. I can see us hammering a few teams when it fully clicks"

@jackerinisafc posted: "Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin are absolutely top class for this level; not to mention Jon McLaughlin, the core reason we have conceded no goals in four matches"

@ianhigh1 added: "We should never underestimate how impressive a turnaround in fortunes this is by #SAFC . Yes we've dropped through two leagues but there was a deep rooted negativity in the club and now it's starting to disappear. Well done everyone at the club."

@SimonJHeth said: "Get in there @SunderlandAFC - that’s how to send 2,000 fans on a 7 hour journey home happy. 6 wins in a row, I was 13 the last time that happened!"

@Frazer_LD posted: "What's most scary about that Sunderland team is that I don't think they played that well and yet they were so comfortable despite a really good Argyle performance. They have an extra gear or two and will win this division."

@leskayo58 tweeted: "Well done to the team, Jack Ross and all the hardworking staff at #Safc not forgetting Stewart Charlie and Juan this is coming together very nicely and haway the goat"