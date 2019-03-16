'We're going to win the league!': Sunderland fans fire a warning to Barnsley and Luton after Walsall win

Sunderland capitalised on Luton and Barnsley dropping points in the League One promotion race - and fans are now dreaming big.

A 2-1 win over Walsall saw the Black Cats move within two points second-placed Barnsley having played a game less.

Sunderland fans are dreaming big after the win over Walsall

Goals from Lee Cattermole and Will Grigg wrapped up the three points for Jack Ross' side on a weekend where both the Hatters and the Tykes were held to draws.

And some supporters are now dreaming of a late title surge after another impressive performance on home soil.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@GotDaGroove said: "Worth noting. We'll have 3 games in hand over Barnsley by the time we next play. Any points they drop in the next two can only fill us with confidence."

@76skelly added: "Poor performance but I’ll take the result. Grigg takes the only real chance he had, felt sorry for the lack of service and support he had. O’Nien got better as the game went on. Hard to single out any player as MoM for me. But again, result is the main thing"

@peterjames73 commented: "Fantastic result. O'Nien was superb. Thought Wyke linked up well with Grigg when he came on and Gooch made a huge impact. It's going to go to the wire isn't it"

@DanMeister1234 posted: "Whilst our performances, especially in the first half of games, have been frustrating at times, you can't question the character and desire of the squad to get results, even when it looks like we're not at our best."

@AndyDavidson_ tweeted: "Massive result for us. Weve got a great squad spirit and it showed today. Great finish from Grigg. Good to see Hume back. Its in our hands. Wembley Next."

@ChristieH18 added: "Good 3 points for us today. Great to see Luton drop points today and Barnsley through the week. HAWAYYYYYYY"

@KatilaHenri commented: "Soo important win when Barnsley lost. We can do this!!"

@waldron1994 said: "Happy with the result, but the performance wasn’t great. We should be more comfortable and confident in possession imo. #SAFC looked more threatening with Grigg AND Wyke on the pitch."

@Ian_Crow3 posted: "Great result. Barnsley and Luton drop points. Poor start but deserved win. Lee Barry Cattermole goalscoring machine and the man on fire @WillGrigg. @LukeONien unreal RB, MOTM imo. Auto Promotion in our hands let's keep it up and go back up. C'MON SUNDERLAND!!!"

@Karl86Stewart tweeted: "We're gunna win League One!"