'We need two strikers in January': Sunderland fans react as Everton striker suffers big injury blow
Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead has been ruled out for a minimum of three months with a hamstring injury – and fans have been quick to react to the news.
The Everton loanee, 23, had scored six goals in six games before suffering the setback in the Black Cats’ Carabao Cup game at Arsenal.
Broadhead’s absence will leave Lee Johnson’s side short up front ahead of the January transfer window.
Here’s how some fans reacted:
@StaceyA_91: Massive loss this, hoping the lad has a quick recovery, he was just starting to come into good form as well, typical Sunderland luck
@JonnyLavery99: Worst news possible. Our luck with injuries is unbelievable. Never known anything like it.
@lord_barrold: Dreadful news for Nathan and for SAFC but hopefully he makes it back fit and ready to go for the final run in! You’d hope we were already in the market for another striker but if not… 100 per cent the target now
@davis0688: Huge miss for us. We now need two strikers in January. Massive shame for the lad too. Two major hamstring injuries to that type of player at such a young age must be a worry. Wish him all the best. May make sense to end his loan to free up space, harsh but needs must
@safcfansreact: Big blow for us as he was in great form. The rest have to step up for the remainder of the season and hopefully we can add some more in January
@MichaelBowers15: I know every team can say this, but we really do not get any luck with injuries do we? January now more important than ever.