'We need him!': Sunderland fans reveal the ONE player they desperately miss after agonising Shrewsbury draw

Sunderland were held to a frustrating draw with Shrewsbury - in a result which left fans crying out for the return of George Honeyman.

The Sunderland skipper missed the draw with the Shrews due to an ongoing ankle problem, which manager Jack Ross admitted he would have to manage carefully despite Honeyman's desire to keep playing.

Sunderland fans are missing one key player

And fans of the Black Cats felt his presence could have aided their cause in a closely-fought encounter at the Stadium of Light.

LIVE: Reaction from Jack Ross - as he offers key contract update

Here's the best of the reaction to the result on social media:

@iEddsyy said; "We really miss Honeyman. Love him or hate him, we need him in midfield"

@PlannerMarj added: "To quote Bobby Saxton, one of those days, one of those days."

@Ian_Crow3 posted: "Frustrating. Poor first half, only playing after they scored. Second half, peppered their goal, but couldn't do anything. Not good enough, especially with Shrewsbury time-wasting to get draw. Frustrating, need much better"

RATINGS: How Sunderland stars fared in the Shrewsbury draw - with praise for returning stars

@jamesleemidd tweeted: "Disappointed with that. A game we should have dominated from the off. Starting far too slow recently and too many players out of form. Confused with the keeper as well. Either come and take or stay on your line"

@christoph_21 commented: "What today did show is how important George Honeyman is to this #SAFC side. If you ever need to show someone his importance then watch back today and Boxing Day. The one time Maguire got into the area Honeyman does each and every week, we scored."

REPORT: How the Black Cats' disappointing draw unfolded

@Parsden added: "Well that was frustrating. Not sure why we took Gooch off when we did, we were all over them at that point. We lost momentum after that"

@ConnorBromley posted: "I think we missed Honeyman today. Seemed a large disconnect between midfield and attack today that he would have linked nicely."

@Alex_J_Casey said: "Good to be back at the SoL after missing Boxing Day, but we really should have won today. Need to put our chances away and be more clinical if we want to finish top 2"

@sportmad72 commented: "Frustrating and we lost it in the first half, second half better but still lacking that killer final ball. Need a cb in January and someone more penetrative through the middle."