'We have a star...' - Sunderland fans delighted as Black Cats bag three points against AFC Wimbledon
Black Cats supporters have been quick to react to today’s result at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland faced AFC Wimbledon in League One on Wearside this afternoon and bounced back from the loss to Burton Albion last week
Carl Winchester put Sunderland ahead in the second half from distance, a goal which proved to be the winner.
Here’s how you reacted to the result on Twitter:@samsonplace: “Hard fought win that. We have a star of our own in Dan Neil. #safc.”
@TalonPlaysYT: “Dub. 3pts. That's all that matters I guess. I'm majorly concerned about the fact that we just can't seem to finish "easy enough" chances when they come along. This was identical to Tuesday night against MKD where we should have been 4-5 in front. Work on this in training. #SAFC:”
@Fieldo100: “We would have drawn that last season. Things to work on but a win is a win #safc.”
@Hendo1980: “Dug in for a result today, still not at full strength and lads doing a job out of position, on to the next one #hawaythelads #safc.”
@jimmmyreay: “Not a vintage performance by any means but more than deserved on the numbers, and just about on the eye too. Flashes of good play and a deserved (if lucky) goal for Winny after a great game. Change for new boys to get some mins on Tuesday. Onwards. #SAFC.”@lewygsafc: “GERRIN! Not the best of games, but take the win! Also our first clean sheet in 17 games, so thats a positive #SAFC.”