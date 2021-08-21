'We have a star...' - Sunderland fans delighted as Black Cats bag three points against AFC Wimbledon

Elliot Embleton in action this afternoon.

Sunderland faced AFC Wimbledon in League One on Wearside this afternoon and bounced back from the loss to Burton Albion last week

Carl Winchester put Sunderland ahead in the second half from distance, a goal which proved to be the winner.

Here’s how you reacted to the result on Twitter:@samsonplace: “Hard fought win that. We have a star of our own in Dan Neil. #safc.”

@TalonPlaysYT: “Dub. 3pts. That's all that matters I guess. I'm majorly concerned about the fact that we just can't seem to finish "easy enough" chances when they come along. This was identical to Tuesday night against MKD where we should have been 4-5 in front. Work on this in training. #SAFC:”

@Fieldo100: “We would have drawn that last season. Things to work on but a win is a win #safc.”

@Hendo1980: “Dug in for a result today, still not at full strength and lads doing a job out of position, on to the next one #hawaythelads #safc.”