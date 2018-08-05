'We didn't deserve to lose' - Charlton boss Lee Bowyer reflects on late Sunderland victory

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer admit it "hurt" to lose to Sunderland in the final minute.

The visitors were the better side in the opening 45 minutes, former Sunderland target Lyle Taylor scoring from the penalty spot in the ninth minute after Chris Maguire had bundled over Karlan Grant.

Bowyer's side had further chances to extend their lead at the Stadium of Light before Sunderland fought their way back into the game, Jack Ross switching systems from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 at half-time, it proved key to the second half revival.

Josh Maja scored with a fine, low finish with 65 minutes on the clock before Lynden Gooch scored a superb header six minutes into added-on time to snatch the win at the death.

A dejected Bowyer said: "It always hurts to concede that late on. The lads gave me everything, they didn’t deserve to lose that and come away with nothing. A draw was probably a fair result.

“We were the better side first half, they were the better side second half – it is what it is. Everyone is gutted because we put so much into it. We’re a depleted squad, we’re down to our bare bones and the lads gave everything.

“To lose the way we did, hurts. The first goal shouldn’t have happened. He was allowed to turn on the edge of the box and get a free shot off and that should never happen.

"The second was a great delivery and his momentum got on the end of the cross in front of Pagey [Lewis Page] who wasn’t in a bad position. It was just a great ball and a great finish.

“We’ve come to Sunderland and we didn’t deserve to lose.”