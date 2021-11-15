The Black Cats have lost three successive league games following a promising start to the campaign, with recent results raising concerns on Wearside.

Yet Sunderland have lost just one of their seven league matches at home this season and, while admitting the team’s last few performances haven’t been good enough, Pritchard still has belief in the squad.

“Obviously it’s a difficult moment and we all know it but you can’t just be negative and need to be positive,” said the playmaker.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are a good team and have some fantastic players in that dressing room, we know that but we need to show it.

“Ipswich at home is massive for us.

“Look we need to get a win, we need to get a win from somewhere and hopefully it’s against Ipswich in the league.

“We need to get back to winning ways and give something for the fans to cheer about and get us back in a good environment again."

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland.

While there has been criticism on social media, fans at the stadiums have generally stuck with the side.

Pritchard, who joined Sunderland from Huddersfield in the summer, says he’s been hugely impressed by the backing the team has received and now hopes to repay supporters’ efforts.

“We just have to stand up and be counted to a man really,” he added.

“For them to come here we have to make this a fortress again, it’s as simple as that and with the crowd behind us we can."

When asked what has changed since the start of the season, Pritchard replied: "I’m not too sure, I can’t put my finger on it but it’s stuff like this you have dips in the league and we are having that at the moment and need to turn it around very quickly.

“I think we are going to have moments in the league throughout the season where we are going to have a bad performance or a defeat.

“Hopefully it doesn’t happen but inevitably it will but we just need to stay positive, stay together and we need to speak honestly and openly about it.

Pritchard also feels it wouldn’t take much for the team's fortunes to turn again, especially following some impressive performances earlier in the campaign.

“If you think back, we were playing really good football, we were scoring goals, we weren’t conceding goals,” he said.

“We went and beat QPR, which was a great performance by the way, I think we should have probably won the game before full-time. I know they had the offside goal that probably should have counted.

“We have a game at Arsenal to look forward to but the main focus is the league and I think everyone knows that.

“We just can’t wait for the Ipswich game at home, it will be a full crowd hopefully and we can give it a right go.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.