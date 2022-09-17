Watford vs Sunderland LIVE: Aji Alese goal draws Cats level after Keinan Davis opener as Ellis Simms and Ismaila Sarr miss out
Sunderland face their second away game in the space of four days as they take on Watford at Vicarage Road – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading last time out, with Patrick Roberts scoring twice and Jack Clarke adding a third.
There is a different feel at Watford heading into the match, after The Hornets were beaten 2-0 at Blackburn earlier in the week.
Following a promising start, Rob Edwards’ side have now won just one of their last five league games.
We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: Watford 1 (Davis, 34) Sunderland 1 (Alese, 45)
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:16
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans, Neil, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Ba, Bennette, Dajaku, Amad
- Watford XI: Bachmann, Kamara, Troost-Ekong, Hause, Cathcart, Sema, Choudhury, Kayembe, Asprilla, Pedro, Davis
- Subs: Okoye, Sierralta, Kabasele, Gosling, Kalu, Hungbo, Bayo
54’ Asprilla shot saved
Sunderland have struggled to get out of their own half since the restart.
A neat move from Watford saw Pedro combine with Davis before Asprilla’s low shot was comfortably saved by Patterson.
Moments later Davis took the ball around the Sunderland keeper but the angle was too tight for his effort which was blocked by Batth.
50’ Watford applying pressure
Watford have started brightly since the restart.
Sema tried a run down the left but was stopped by Gooch.
The hosts then won a corner but Pedro’s delivery was cleared.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY
Back out for the second half
First-half thoughts from Vicarage Road
Half-Time: Watford 1 Sunderland 1
45’ GOAAALLLL!!! ALESE!!!
Nobody seemed to know what was going on there.
Clarke’s effort was saved by Bachmann after a scramble at the back post, before Alese latched onto the loose ball and got a shot away.
It looked like Choudhury had blocked the effort on the line but the referee’s watch said it had crossed the line.
1-1!
42’ Clarke goes down
Clarke is appealing for a penalty after Alese won his header from Pritchard’s corner and Clarke felt contact when trying to control the ball.
Sunderland kept up the pressure before Evans saw a long-range shot saved.
40’ Patterson almost caught out
That could have been costly.
Patterson tried to take on Asprilla and appeared to get in a tangle before coming away with the ball and managing to clear.
At the other end Clarke cut in from the left before his effort was blocked.
Sunderland have a corner.
34’ Goal Watford (Davis)
Sunderland are cut open after an excellent pass by Asprilla to Kamara on the left.
The latter’s low cross is palmed out by Patterson and the ball fell at the feet of an unmarked Davis to convert from close range.
1-0.