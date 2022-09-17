The Black Cats recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading last time out, with Patrick Roberts scoring twice and Jack Clarke adding a third.

There is a different feel at Watford heading into the match, after The Hornets were beaten 2-0 at Blackburn earlier in the week.

Following a promising start, Rob Edwards’ side have now won just one of their last five league games.

Watford vs Sunderland live blog

