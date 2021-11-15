Kiera Ramshaw gave Sunderland Ladies the lead against Watford. Picture by CHRIS FRYATT

Lee Johnson’s side host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light looking to end a run of three straight defeats.

But here we round-up what has been happening on Wearside and around League One throughout the day.

Watford star disappointed with draw

Sunderland Ladies were forced to settle for a point with Watford on Sunday after Kiera Ramshaw’s opener was cancelled out by Leanne Bell’s equaliser early in the second half.

It means Mel Reay’s side have won just one of their last five games as they continue to adjust to life back in the Championship.

But the Black Cats continue to hold a comfortable advantage over Sunday’s opponents Watford and bottom of the table Coventry United although Golden Girls star Rosie Kmita believes her side were left disappointed not to take all three points from the game.

“It was a little bit back and forth to be honest,” she told watfordfc.com.

“Scrappy at times, especially in the first half, from our perspective we gave the ball away too many times and created our own problems.

“We came out much better in the second half, we relaxed a bit and trusted ourselves a little bit more. I think that resulted in the goal and we were quite positive from then onwards really.

“We’re happy with the point, don't get me wrong, where we’re sitting in the table, we’ll take it, but it shows how far we’ve come because now we’re actually disappointed, because I think we could have kicked on and got all three.

“We were very happy with the point against Palace, that felt like a win, then we come here today and get a point but the feeling’s not as high, in terms of our emotions and stuff.”

Reay’s side welcome table topping Liverpool to Eppleton Colliery Welfare this weekend with the Reds fresh off the back of a statement victory of North East rivals Durham Women on Sunday.

League One duo miss out on defender

Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth have missed out on the signing of Renedi Masampu after the 22-year-old joined Birmingham City.

The fullback had trials with both the Owls and Pompey according to Birmingham Live after leaving Dulwich Hamlet but has opted for a switch to the Championship with the Blues.

“I’m delighted to have signed. To play for a big club like Birmingham City brings me a lot of joy and I look forward to the challenge ahead,” said Masampu.

2022-23 dates revealed

No matter what happens for Sunderland this season, the Black Cats will begin their 2022-23 campaign on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The tournament in Qatar is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18 next year with the EFL schedule set to be adjusted to accommodate.

For clubs in the Championship, gameweek 16 on Saturday, November 12 will be the final round of fixtures before the World Cup begins and will resume on Saturday, December 10 following the completion of the group stages of the World Cup.

Clubs in League One and Two however will continue their season’s as normal throughout the World Cup with existing international postponement criteria in place for applicable clubs.

