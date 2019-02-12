Watch Will Grigg's stunning miss as Sunderland fans react to his home debut

Have your say

Sunderland fans got their first glimpse of new signing Will Grigg at the Stadium of Light against Blackpool - but his home debut won't be remembered for the right reasons.

While the Black Cats managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Blackpool after falling behind in the first half, some would argue it could have been more.

For Sunderland - and Grigg specifically - missed a golden chance to find the back of the net.

The Northern Irish international did the hard part as he rounded Seasiders' stopper Mark Howard, but could only fire into the side netting with the goal at his mercy.

And Sunderland fans were quick to react to that miss on social media - here's what they said:

@cvinny007 said: "Will grigg missing a open goal just sums up our season."

@BillyxHope asked: "Will Grigg... How Have You Missed That Son!?"

@jamiecogle added: "That it is inexcusable from Grigg"

@theianhamilton tweeted: "Our promotion chances are terrified, Will Grigg was dire?"

@peterjnixon commented: "I can’t believe what I’ve just seen from Grigg. Absolute open goal. MISSES!!!"

@AlanJWatson added: "Actually speechless at Grigg, unbelievable"

@PhilieHall said: "Will Grigg is a bit lukewarm if anything tonight like"

@Elliot_d_p posted: "Still have shellshock from that Grigg miss, feel for the lad though, obviously feeling the pressure, hope it doesn't knock his confidence"

@dave_redfearn tweeted: "Very frustrating. Will Grigg is definitely not on fire. I also missed an open goal like that In year 7 (26 Years ago) it still haunts me now.