Have your say

Sunderland were backed by almost 2,000 fans at Derby County last night - and they were rewarded with a stunning victory.

Chris Coleman's side won 4-1 to boost survival hopes with the Black Cats now just three points from safety with seven games of the Championship season remaining.

Sunderland players thank the fans at Derby County. Pictures by Frank Reid.

Frank Reid captured this video footage of the Sunderland fans enjoying a very Good Friday at Pride Park.

Coleman, his entire coaching staff and the players all went over to thank fans at the end of the game.