Watch the stunning goals and assists which persuaded Sunderland to sign Max Power

Sunderland have completed the signing of Max Power from Wigan Athletic – and it’s clear to see why Jack Ross wanted him.

Power joins on an initial loan until January, with a view to permanent move.

Speaking about his arrival, Jack Ross said: “We wanted another midfielder in the squad and we wanted one who was a little bit different to what we already have.

“Max gives us a little bit more of a presence physically – box to box – and gives us more balance within the squad.”

The 25-year-old has made 142 appearances for the Latics, scoring 11 goals and providing 24 assists – click on the link to watch some of his best moments and strikes.