Lee Cattermole's winning goal against AFC Wimbledon sparked wild scenes of celebration in the away end.

Sunderland were backed by almost 800 supporters at Kingsmeadow, Jack Ross' side coming from a goal behind to beat the Dons 2-1 and move second and into the automatic promotion places in League One.

Watch the superb celebrations from the away end, right behind the away dugout, via this video as captured by Sunderland fan @aoc1981 on Twitter.

Sunderland fans celebrate Lee Cattermole's double.

