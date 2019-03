Have your say

George Honeyman and Nathan Tyson both saw red late on after a huge melee at Adams Park.

The dramatic scenes were sparked when a member of the Wycombe backroom staff kicked the ball away as Sunderland looked to take a quick throw-in.

Skipper George Honeyman reacted, with both benches then involved in pushing and shoving.

Watch the video above. Duncan Watmore had scored a late equaliser late on for Sunderland, the Black Cats remaining third ahead of the trip to Barnsley on Tuesday night.