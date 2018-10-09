Watch the dramatic moment ex-Sunderland defender saves the life of Sporting Lisbon teammate

Former Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates dramatically saved the life of his Sporting Lisbon teammate on Sunday evening.

The video below shows the 28-year-old act quickly and heroically to help keeper Romain Salin seconds after opponents Portimonense had taken a 2-0 lead.

Salin was left unconscious after colliding with the post in a bid to try and keep the score at 1-0, bringing Coates to open his open mouth and put his fingers inside to stop Salin from swallowing his tongue.

The Uruguayan was also pictured calling for the medical staff to come to the desperate need of his 34-year-old teammate. Salin was then substituted and taken for further treatment.

Coates made 26 Premier League appearances for Sunderland during two seasons at the club after initially joining on loan from Liverpool before joining permanently 2014.

In 2017, Coates moved to Lisbon in a temporary deal and the Portuguese club made his stay permanent following a successful spell.