Watch the brilliant moment a Sunderland fan trips Plymouth Argyle supporter in hit half-time entertainment

Sunderland AFC's innovative half-time Stadium of Light entertainment continues to prove a big hit.

The challenge sees supporters, often a Sunderland fan and an opposition supporter, go head-to-head in a race around half the length of the pitch before trying to score first in front of the North Stand.

The first ever challenge went viral after a video captured by the Sunderland Echo was seen by millions of people around the world.

And the challenge proved another big hit at the weekend, when a Plymouth Argyle fan was tripped by the Sunderland supporter to huge applause, the Black Cats fan then finishing coolly before celebrating in front of his fellow fans.

Watch the hilarious moment in the video above.