Watch Sunderland youngster's FA Cup wonder goal as he continues to make a big impression

Elliot Embleton continued his encouraging progress with a man of the match display in Grimsby Town's 3-1 win over MK Dons.

Grimsby are struggling near the foot of League Two but Embleton has established himself as a regular in Michael Jolley's side and took centre stage in the FA Cup first round win.

The 19-year-old has again been selected for England duty, with the U20s set to take on Germany in Colchester next Monday.

It was the second goal of Embleton's loan spell, and he was also prominently involved in both of Grimsby's other strikes.

Embleton has made ten appearances since making his Grimsby debut midway through September.

"It was a great goal," Jolley said.

"We know that he is capable of that, he's scored a similar goal against Morecambe but I think this one was even better.

"He's a young player still learning his way in the game but we think a lot of him and we're pleased to have him here."

Embleton's current loan deal expires on January 6.

Jack Ross admitted in August that it had been a difficult decision to loan him out.

"I’ve spoken to him quite a lot about it. We’ve kind of gone backwards and forwards, from both of our point of views, as to whether he should stay or go," Ross said.

"Every day he has trained with me he has got better, I like him, he did well against Sheffield Wednesday.

"But I have a duty of care with his progression and, though it is easy with hindsight, he could have gone out the second half of last season really. I think he’ll play at Grimsby, how they play will suit him.

"We’ll do it until January for now and hopefully it will be a win-win. It would be dead easy as a manager to be selfish and keep him here just in case [we need him] but it won’t help him and it won’t ultimately help us a club.

"Having spoken to him regularly, he knows it’s not about shifting him out, out of sight, out of mind.

"There’s a thought process to it. He needs to be tested and he agrees."

Embleton is out of contract at the end of the season but talks have begun on a new deal.

