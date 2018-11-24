Watch Sunderland's Luke O'Nien celebrate with visiting fans after stunning finale at Walsall

Have your say

Sunderland left it late against Walsall as Jack Ross' side came from two goals down to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Bescot Stadium.

The Black Cats played the majority of the match with ten man after Max Power was sent off in the 23rd minute, before Josh Gordon and Josh Ginnelly put Walsall two goals up.

But, against all the odds, Ross' side fought back to earn a memorable point courtesy of Lynden Gooch's late equaliser.

The goal sparked jubilant celebrations in front of the travelling Sunderland supporters, while substitute Luke O'Nien got particularly excited.

The midfielder, who made a significant impact after coming on, appeared to jump on a fan who fell over the advertising boards following Gooch's last-gasp leveller.

Click on the video above to watch the wild celebrations.