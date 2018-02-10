Watch Sunderland fans go mental as away end celebrates stunning Bristanbul comeback

Have your say

The away end absolutely exploded as Sunderland fans celebrated wildly a stunning comeback at Bristol City.

The Black Cats had trailed 3-0 at half-time but in echoes of the 2005 Champions League Final, where Liverpool did the same against AC Milan, Sunderland scored three second half goals to gain an unlikely point.

Watch below as the away end erupts after the equaliser, and click on our video above to see how the Sunderland fans celebrated at the final whistle. We also have a selection of fan comments from Twitter.

@B52Head: How on earth did we come back from that. Unbelievable comeback, need this to be a solid platform to build in. We’re down, but we aren’t out. #SAFC #bristanbul

@_BarryDixon: Milan v Liverpool has nothing on this #BRISTANBUL

@RamseySAFC: Coleman deserves so much credit, the subs the change of formation. What a manager we have. #safc

Marlon Pack diverts the ball into his own net for the equaliser

@PlannerMarj: If that comeback doesn’t act as a catalyst to #safc generating some momentum, nowt will. Half time should be regarded rock bottom.

@joevanpercy: #bristanbul - keep the 4-4-2 and keep the faith

@JonnyGoldsmith2: WHERE'S YOUR FAMOUS, WHERE'S YOUR FAMOUS, WHERE'S YOUR FAMOUS TWITTER GIFS? WHERE'S YOUR FAMOUS TWITTER GIFS #bristanbul #SAFC