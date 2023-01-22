News you can trust since 1873
Watch stunning flag display before Sunderland vs Middlesbrough at loud Stadium of Light

The Stadium of Light was a passionate cauldron of noise as the players emerged ahead of Sunderland’s Championship clash against Middlesbrough.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The visitors were backed by a sell-out away end on Wearside in Michael Carrick’s first Wear-Tees rivalry game, with tens of thousands of Sunderland supporters also packing out the home ends.

The players emerged to a cauldron of noise ahead kick-off with both sets of fans loud and proud. You can watch the scenes ahead of the game in the video attached to this story.

Sunderland fans
