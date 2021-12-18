The Black Cats were second best in the first half and fell behind on the stroke of half-time following James Norwood’s headed opener.

Nathan Broadhead drew Sunderland level five minutes after the interval, though, when he produced a neat finish following Dan Neil’s fine pass.

Broadhead, on loan from Everton, has now scored five goals in the Black Cats’ last five league games ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal.

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland.

Here’s how some SAFC fans reacted:

@76skelly: That wasn’t really a good point for me. Awful first half where yet again we fail to handle a team pressing us. 15/20mins of the second half we played well and scored. Should have pushed on but seemed to sit back. Broadhead probably nicks MoM for the goal and tireless running

@GingerSAFC73: Poor first half but came back well in the second. Dan Neil did really well for Broadhead’s goal. Would’ve taken a point before the game and it was a fair result. Shame results didn’t go our way but it’s gonna ebb and flow until May

@AndySAFC78: I’m actually happy with a point today as we were poor in the first half and I believed before the game we would get beat. Delighted for Broadhead, five In five . Watch out #Arsenal

@Rye_Moran: Decent point. Nice to see players running for lost causes, Neil Winchester and Broadhead the stand out performers again

@Philip_RJ89: That’s not a bad point, I don’t think. We were all at sea in the first half but the second half was much better. I liked how we didn’t crumble after going behind, and the Broadhead goal was top quality. Not a brilliant result, but a solid one away from home

@MorganGraySAFC: A little gutted we didn't win but we didn't lose and we stay unbeaten against Ipswich in League One. BRING ON THE GUNNERS

@jacktalbot1: Pretty pleased with that result, all things considered, keeps us there or thereabouts in terms of contending for the top two going into the Xmas/New Year period. A hard fought point

