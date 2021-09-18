Dajaku joined the Black Cats on loan from Union Berlin but wasn’t in the squad for last weekend’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

The 20-year-old could make his debut against Fleetwood, though, and was caught on camera singing his initiation song on the eve of the match.

New Black Cats goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, who played with Dajaku at Bayern Munich, recorded his team-mate performing in front of his new team-mates, which then appeared on the keeper’s Instagram story.

When asked about Dajaku’s fitness earlier this week, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson said: "He is progressing well.

"He wasn't a million miles off it last weekend, he probably just didn't quite have that conditioning in terms of a match scenario.

"He still doesn't quite, of course, and we've got to work him up to that.

Leon Dajaku playing for Union Berlin.

"We've got an opportunity to play him in the next two games and if not, there's the opportunity to bring him off the bench in those games.

"I definitely think he's got a start in him, and probably up to sort of 55/60 minutes, or a game-changing 15 to 20 minutes."

Dajaku is expected to start on the bench against Fleetwood but could make his Sunderland debut off the bench.

If the winger doesn’t feature at Highbury, he is likely to be involved during next week’s Carabao Cup game at Wigan.

