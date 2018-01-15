WATCH Is now the right time for Sunderland and midfielder Jack Rodwell to go their separate ways?

Sunderland have offered to grant wantaway midfielder Jack Rodwell a free transfer after he asked to leave the club but his future remains up in the air.

Read the full story here:

After Rodwell asked to leave, Sunderland informed the midfielder almost two weeks ago that he could leave as a free agent but wouldn’t receive any kind of payoff, the Echo understands.

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell.

As things stand cash-strapped Sunderland are yet to hear back from the midfielder or his representatives and nothing has yet been agreed.

Rodwell earns £70,000 a week and has 18-months left on his Sunderland contract but has barely played this season and the Echo understands he has made it clear he doesn’t see his future on Wearside.

It remains to be seen whether the former Everton and Man City midfielder has played his last game for the club.

Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith said: "I think if Jack Rodwell agrees, it would be a good thing for everyone.

"You don't want to write off a £10million investment but for a number of reasons it would be a good thing.

"It would free up a large chunk of the wage bill, some of which Chris Coleman might be able to use and it is an important signal they are trying to get rid of the relegation hangover.

"Chris Coleman has come in with a bit of impetus to shake things up.

"It is time for Jack to go and play his football elsewhere and for the club to move on to."

Watch the full video above.