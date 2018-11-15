Watch ex-Sunderland ace Jordan Pickford score stunning England goal direct from a corner

Ask any Sunderland fan and they will tell you just how good Jordan Pickford is with his feet.

And the England keeper has proved it once again after scoring a stunning goal direct from a corner while training with the national team.

The Sunderland academy product joined Everton in a bumper £30million deal in the summer of 2017, his form for Everton saw him claim the No.1 England spot as his own with Pickford starring in this summer's World Cup run to the semi-finals in Russia.

Watch his stunning training ground goal in the video clip above.