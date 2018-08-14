Watch Elliot Embleton's stunning strike as he battles Juventus and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo for Uefa goal of season

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton has been nominated for Uefa's goal of the season award.

The promising youngster is on a shortlist of 11 stunning goals along with fellow England international Lucy Bronze and Portugal and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Embleton, who was on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Luton Town, has been nominated for his goal in a European Under-19 Championship group-stage victory over Turkey this summer, which you can watch in the video above.

Vote for his goal to win here.

The UEFA Technical Observers report read: "Very good build-up and switch from left to right followed by a fine piece of individual skill and a superb left-foot finish."

Ronaldo's nomination is his overhead kick for former club Real Madrid against new club Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bronze's selected effort is a volley for Lyon against Manchester City.

All of the goals are part of a shortlist of 11 goals, one from each of Uefa's main competitions over the past 12 months.