Watch Chris Coleman in stitches as hilarious Sunderland fan phones in after having 'few cans'

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman was left in stitches after a Black Cats fan phoned him after 'having a few cans'.

Coleman was a special guest on BBC Newcastle's Total Sport on Thursday night, giving Sunderland fans a chance to pose some questions to their club's new manager.

And one of the callers - a man named Steve - reduced Coleman, host Simon Pryde and Sunderland commentator Nick Barnes to a fit of giggles after his contribution to the show.

Below is a transcript of the conversation and you can click on the link to watch the scene from the studio. Do you know who Steve is?

Steve: I just want to welcome you to Sunderland, Chris.

Chris Coleman: Thanks, mate, appreciate that.

Steve: Over the moon, yeah, yeah, brilliant. Up to now, you're unbeaten, I believe.

Coleman: No, no. I lost my first game away at Villa.

Steve: I've had a few cans, I've been drinking.

Simon Pryde: "At least you're honest Steve. What's your question?"

Steve: "I haven't got a question, I thought I'd just ring up for a chat!"

