WATCH: Chris Coleman hails 'superb' Sunderland support as win over Burton Albion sparks wild celebrations

Chris Coleman has described the Sunderland support as 'superb' after they helped the Black Cats beat Burton Albion 2-0.

The sold-out Sunderland support was superb, with more than 1,500 fans urging the Sunderland players on throughout the second half and they got their reward late on, James Vaughan and George Honeyman with the goals to lift Sunderland off the bottom of the table.

It was only Sunderland's second league win of the season and their first clean sheet. Sunderland fans have had little to celebrate all season but they enjoyed this win.

New boss Coleman, who took over last weekend, celebrated with the supporters at the end, fist pumping and waving.

Coleman told the Echo: "The fans were superb.

"You sense they are desperate for us to show them something, give them a bit of belief and hope that we can get away from where we are.

Sunderland fans celebrate.

"There is only us that can do that, whether we at home, here, Wolves, werever.

"Home or away, it doesn't matter, our performance and focus will always be the same.

"We have to keep them with us, keep them excited and give them something to shout about."