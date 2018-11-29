Watch as Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba hilariously gatecrashes Jack Ross' press conference

Have your say

Jack Ross had a surprise visitor at his press conference this afternoon - Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba.

The 17-year-old made a hilarious cameo at Ross' pre-Walsall media briefing, which you can watch a snippet of below:

Mumba, who recently signed a first professional deal at the Stadium of Light, has been a regular feature in Sunderland squads throughout the campaign.

And in his brief spell on the microphone, the midfielder shared a joke with his manager when asked about the Scot's selection choices.

"The manager's selection was good, but it could have been better!," he joked.

"Leaving me out the team was a bit risky, I thought he was brave to do that.

"It worked out quite well though!"

Mumba was also quizzed on the victory over Barnsley - and spoke about the togetherness which has proved to be the foundation of the Black Cats' impressive campaign thus far.

"Yeah, it was tough for us," he added.

"After Saturday, a tough game with ten men, for the lads to go into Tuesday was difficult.

"But we got through together and the togetherness in the team is brilliant.

"We fought throughout the game and managed to get the win, so it was good."

The youngster will be hoping to be involved in the first team squad once more when Sunderland travel to Walsall in the FA Cup on Saturday.