Watch as Sunderland owner Stewart Donald thanks supporters for Stadium of Light seat revamp

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald thanked supporters ahead of the Wycombe Wanderers game for their help in transforming the Stadium of Light.

More than 30,000 seats have been changed at the stadium with the help of 4,000 volunteers, with new white seats installed in every corner and red seats replacing the pink seats in the north, south, east and west stands.

It has helped transform the stadium and Donald took to the pitch to thank supporters ahead of kick-off, with the work taking place over four phases since the summer.

The Sunderland owner addressed fans, with another bumper crowd expected for the League One clash.

