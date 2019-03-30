Watch as Jack Ross and his Sunderland squad receive heroes welcome as they arrive in London

The Sunderland squad received a heroes welcome as they arrived in the capital ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth.

Jack Ross and his Sunderland squad travelled south from the North East via the train and they received a huge reception from supporters when they arrived in London.

Around 40,000 Sunderland fans are heading to the capital this weekend for the final and a section of those fans cheered when the players walked up the platform at King's Cross railway station.

Watch the brilliant scenes in this video captured by Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland face Portsmouth in the final at Wembley, kick-off is 2pm and we'll have all the build-up, action, reaction and analysis here.

