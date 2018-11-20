Watch as ex-Sunderland star Jordan Pickford is captured singing THAT Gareth Southgate song

England are flying at the moment - and Jordan Pickford has been at the heart of it all.

Ever since his Three Lions debut in November 2017, the Sunderland favourite hasn't looked back, going on to establish himself as the nation's number one goalkeeper.

From that penalty save against Colombia to a World Cup semi-final and a place in the last four of the UEFA Nations League, a lot of plaudits have rightly gone the 24-year-old's way.

READ MORE: How the EFL's controversial new Sky TV deal could affect Sunderland

And the man who handed Pickford his debut one-year ago, Gareth Southgate, has arguably transformed a nation and made the country fall in love with its national team again.

Southgate has been such a hit - he's even earned his own catchy song.

In the tune of Whole Again by the Atomic Kittens, "Southgate, you're the one" was chanted around Russia and England during a memorable World Cup summer.

READ MORE: Sunderland defender hoping for new deal after 'fresh start' under Jack Ross

However, it hasn't just caught on amongst the England fans but the players as well - as proved by Pickford.

When at a Courteeners concert in Nottingham, those in attendance began to sing that Southgate song.

Pickford, no hesitation, joined in and was brilliantly captured by one punter belting his heart out along with the rest of the night club.

READ MORE: Jack Ross on Elliot Embleton’s loan form and what the future holds for Sunderland youngster

It's a prime example of just how good the feeling is around England at the moment in the stands and in the dressing room.

Watch the video above. Brilliant, isn't it!

Video credit: @ReillyPhoenix