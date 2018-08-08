Watch as Duncan Watmore steps-up his return to action in Sunderland training

Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore has stepped up his return to action - with fans able to see a glimpse of the speedy striker in training.

The club's official Twitter account posted a video of the 24-year-old as he was put through a number of running drills - which also saw the striker receive some much-needed touches on the ball.

Such footage is sure to delighted Sunderland staff and supporters alike, although many are cautious not to rush his return.

Indeed, when speaking about Watmore previously, manager Jack Ross was reluctant to put an exact date on the striker's return as he adopts a cautious approach.

“He hopefully will be late September, maybe October for a full return,” Ross said in July.

“He’s doing really well. He has been out on the pitch, not with us but out there. He’s a tremendously positive young man anyway, so he’d always give you the impression that he’s fantastic in any case.

“But the feedback from the medical staff is very positive – they’re very happy. He’s a huge player for me if he’s back.”

And supporters - although excited to see the fans' favourite back on the pitch - are urging the club to ensure that Watmore is not rushed back.

In replies to the club's tweet, supporters sent in their messages of encouragement for the former Altrincham striker:

@_kathaar said: "really hope he isnt rushed back too early. could be a real asset to us here."

"Can't wait to have Duncan back, but only when the time is right for HIM, as opposed to when it's right for us. Don't rush him back too early," added @Jasbeh.

@fisheechris echoed their views: "Can't wait for him to be back but as most have said please make sure he's totally sorted"

"Unleash the @DuncanWatmore94 into league 1 he will rip them apart," said @kat19771.

@antoneee_x added: "Watmore could you want to see!"