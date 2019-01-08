Watch as 2,800 Newcastle United fans arrive in Sunderland for Wear-Tyne derby under police escort

Over 2,800 Newcastle United fans have arrived at the Stadium of Light for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy clash.

Around 17,000 fans are expected to flock to Wearside for the last sixteen fixture, which sees the Black Cats' take on the Magpies' under-21 side in an intriguing derby.

And, having sold out their allocation, Newcastle United will be backed by just shy of 3,000 supporters when the teams take to the field this evening.

Fans arrived via direct coach and Metro - with away supporters advised to use St Peter's station while home fans are being encouraged to travel from the Stadium of Light stop.

Watch the video above as supporters arrive from Tyneside under police escort.